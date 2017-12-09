Video: Bentonville Christmas Parade

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade Saturday (Dec. 9) morning had plenty of people on hand to watch floats, bands, car and motorcycle clubs and even dogs participating in the parade route. The event began at the Fire Station, made its way to Main Street and ended at the Square. The parade was hosted by Downtown Bentonville Inc.

