Woman Extricated From Van After Getting Hit Head-On By Truck

MULDROW (KFSM) — Early Saturday (Dec. 9), police officers responded to a head on accident on Highway 64.

Muldrow police officers said they found the driver of a FedEx van to be trapped and the driver of the truck to have rolled over.

The driver of the FedEx Van, who was not an employee, was removed by Muldrow Fire Department with the jaws of life. The driver, Tara Keech, 34, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck, Benjamin Webb, 37, was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI 2nd offense, Driving left of Center, and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, according to police.