BOLO Alert Issued For Missing 46-Year-Old Pulaski County Woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO alert for missing 46-year-old Christy Pogue.

Deputies responded to a home on November 30 about a missing person report. Pogue’s family told deputies she hasn’t had contact with her family since November 1. The family member also said it is unusual for Pogue to not have contact with them for an extended period of time.

Deputies were advised Pogue may be driving an early 2000 model, blue 4-door Nissan Maxima with Texas temporary tags reading 648006C. That vehicle was found abandoned in Galveston County, Texas on November 22. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office placed a “48-hour removal sticker” on the vehicle, but the car was removed before the sticker expired. The sheriff’s office said they didn’t move the car and don’t know who removed the vehicle.

Pogue remains listed as a missing person in the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. She is described as 5’1”, 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the bolo flyer, Pogue has a history of using narcotics and may have two small dogs with her. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6654.