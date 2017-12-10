× Burn Bans Expand Again

Washington County is the latest to be added to the burn ban list across the area according to Washington County Sheriff’s Dept Facebook page.

Conditions will worsen in the afternoon on both Sunday and Monday with relative humidity in the 30% – 40% range.

Unfortunately, no significant rain is in the forecast for the next week.

(Always check with your local officials before burning, these bans are accurate as of Sunday morning but conditions could change depending on local governments)

-Garrett