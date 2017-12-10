Driver Crashes Truck While Avoids Hitting A Deer

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — A driver on Highway 62 West was in a roll over crash after trying to miss hitting a deer, according to Inspiration Point Rural Fire Protection District (IPFD).

Responders were dispatched to the single vehicle accident early Sunday (Dec. 10) morning about 3/4 miles from the Benton County line.

The vehicle left the roadway on the north side, bounced off a few trees, and returned to the highway surface. At some point it rolled over onto its top, blocking traffic in both directions, according to IPFD.

The driver managed to self extricate and was uninjured.

IPFD stated they were on scene from about 3:30 a.m. until about 6 a.m. while the vehicle was moved and debris cleared from the roadway.