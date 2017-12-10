Ozark Rapid Transit Looks To Upgrade Bus System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) board members are looking at a major upgrade to its bus system that would include an increased coverage area and faster travel times.

In the proposal, drivers can use devices for signal prioritization that lets them change a traffic light to green or red depending on their need.

With faster commutes the system would also integrate more stops from Fayetteville to Bentonville making the service more desirable for residents, and big companies that may be thinking of bringing an office to the area.

"If a large company is looking at Arkansas, and one of their requirements is a vibrant run transit system, that takes Northwest Arkansas out of that game," said Executive Director Joel Gardner.

He also said that a new bus system would also be an economic driver by bringing jobs to the area.

ORT will be meeting on December 20th to discuss if the light bus rapid transit system is a good fit for Northwest Arkansas.

Gardner said it'll be at least two months before the board makes a final decision and they'll be discussing costs.