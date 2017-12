Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Some families in Fort Smith were in for quite a holiday treat as the Fort Smith Trolley Museum hosted its annual Polar Express event.

Families enjoyed some hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and take a ride on the trolley. Some of the children were donning pajamas while listening to a Christmas Story.

Event coordinator Kim Stepka estimated about 2000 people have enjoyed the Polar Express.

The event happens every year on the second Saturday in December.