Red Sox Pitcher Steven Wright Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge

TENNESSEE (CBS) — Red Sox right-hander Steven Wright was arrested at his home in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge on Friday (Dec. 8) night, according to Evan Drellich of NBC Sports.

Wright’s family released a statement through their lawyer. From Drellich:

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox addressed the arrest with a statement Sunday (Dec. 10) night.

“We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Five players have been suspended under MLB‘s relatively new domestic violence policy: Hector Olivera (82 games), Jose Reyes (51 games), Aroldis Chapman (30 games), Jeurys Familia (15 games), and Derek Norris. Norris was suspended for the rest of the 2017 season on Sept. 1, when he was a free agent. Commissioner Rob Manfred can suspend players for any length of time.

Wright, 33, was limited to five starts in 2017 due to a knee injury. He went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts in 2016 and was selected to the All-Star Game.