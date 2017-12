× RFD: Victim Is Safe After Lake Atalanta ‘High Angle’ Rescue

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department safely rescued a person who was stranded on a high ledge at Lake Atalanta Park Sunday (Dec. 10) afternoon.

The incident involved a person who was on a ledge 35 feet above the ground, according to RFD’s Facebook.

Crews were on scene assembling equipment to rescue the victim, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.