Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low humidity and breezy south winds will lead to a higher than normal brush fire threat across our area. Temperatures will top out in the 60s with south winds from 10-20mph and relative humidity ranging from 30-40%.

The fire danger will continue into Monday with even warmer weather and highs expected to be in the upper 60s.

Yet another cold front will arrive on Tuesday with cooler weather a few more clouds expected along with a shift in wind direction to the northwest.

-Garrett