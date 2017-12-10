Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of Sunday, December 10th, Christmas is only 15 days away! Can you believe it?! But here's the big question: Will we see a White Christmas?

Here are the odds (because it is still too early to tell):

There is under a 10% chance for snow in NW Arkansas and less than a 5% chance for snow in the River Valley.

Some long-range data suggests that a cold surge could be possible across the central United States. If this pans out, we may at least see more seasonable air for Christmas. It is still too early to see if there will be any snow for Christmas. Time will tell!

For the year as a whole, we are below average for snow. We saw some of the lowest snow amounts in the country, nothing or close to nothing.

-Matt