‘Almost Every Drug You Can Think Of’, And More Seized In Pea Ridge Drug Bust

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Three Pea Ridge residents face a total of 15 felonies in connection with a drug bust that happened last week.

Jeffrey A. Johnston, 26, Tessa Rhane Welch, 27 and Riley A. Blair, 26 are all facing several felony charges in connection with the drug bust that happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7) at 385 Lynn Drive.

The residence is less than a mile away from Pea Ridge Elementary School. A tip led police to search the residence and during the search, officers located two loaded AR-15 rifles, a loaded pistol, nearly two pounds of marijuana and more than $14,000 seized.

Police also seized “almost every drug you can think of,” an officer with the Pea Ridge Police Department stated in a social media post.

The drugs included cocaine, hundreds of prescription and opioid pills, ecstasy, DMT powder, hashish and psychedelic mushrooms.

Johnston and Welch each face simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blair faces seven counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drugs and cash were found in various rooms of the residence and Blair’s truck. Cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash were found in Johnson’s vehicle.

All three have since been released from the Benton County Jail on bonds.