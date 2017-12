ROGERS (KFSM) — The Beaver Lake Fire Department battled a large brush fire early Monday (Dec. 11) that destroyed about five acres near the Mountain Lake Estates.

There were no injuries and no property was destroyed, according the fire department.

Crews arrived about 4:30 a.m. and found one acre on fire. Crews called for additional equipment and with aid from the Avoca Fire Department, the blaze was extinguished.

Benton County is currently under a 24-hour burn ban.