Crews Battle Wildfire Near Buffalo River

NEWTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A wildfire is now contained near the Buffalo River in Newton County Monday morning (Dec. 11).

According to the National Parks Service, crews are still working to extinguish the fire that’s blazing near Boxley Valley and Kingston along Highway 21 near the Buffalo River.

Officials said the fire is near the Whiteley Creek area, north of Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, in the Buffalo Wilderness Area.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock said, “Weather conditions overnight are not going to significantly impact fire spread or containment. Unfortunately, winds will increase Monday and RH (relative humidity) values will fall to dangerous levels throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area.”

Officials across the state are asking residents to use extreme caution as fire danger levels continue to increase.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There are several burn bans throughout Arkansas, you can keep track of them by visiting the Arkansas Forestry Commission’s website.

