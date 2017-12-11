× Explosion Reported At New York City Bus Terminal Near Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (CBS News) — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square Monday morning (Dec. 11).

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that early reports indicate that a possible pipe bomb went off in a subway tunnel. The source said one person was in custody and an additional person was injured.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton police are looking at a possible suicide bomber but the situation is fluid.

People reported seeing the bomb squad responding and posted images of the scene on social media.

Many subway lines were forced to bypass the area because of the incident. New Yorkers were advised to avoid the area.

For more information, click here.