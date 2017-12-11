× Firefighters Battle Fire In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A grass fire is burning in the county.

Firefighters and first responders were dispatched to the fire about 2 p .m. Monday (Dec. 11).

The fire is on Highway 96 near Pine Lake Road– west of Mansfield. The area is populated, but it’s unclear at this time whether homes are in danger or whether anyone has been evacuated, said Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

