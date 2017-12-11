× Gafford Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the first time this season. Gafford is the first Razorback to earn the SEC Freshman of the Week honor since Anton Beard in 2015.

The El Dorado native shined in victory over No. 14 Minnesota Saturday, posting 16 points while going 8-for-8 from field goal range. The 6-11 big man helped Arkansas go 2-0 last week with home wins over the Colorado State and the nationally ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. Gafford combined to go 13-of-17 from the floor. The freshman accounts for 21 of the Razorbacks’ 37 dunks and has recorded more dunks than six SEC teams. He ranks in the top five in the SEC among freshmen in scoring, rebounds and blocks.

Arkansas returns to the floor on Saturday in North Little Rock to face the Troy Trojans (5-5) at 7 p.m. in Verizon Arena.