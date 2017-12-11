× Huntsville Man Faces 100 Counts Of Possession Of Child Pornography

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A Huntsville man has pleaded not guilty to possessing more than 100 digital files involving child pornography.

Charles Roach was arrested Sept. 28 after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been downloaded from a Facebook Messenger account.

Deputies spoke to Roach after discovering his Facebook account had a similar name and photo. Deputies then verified Roach’s cell number matched the number from the tip, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Roach, 48, allowed deputies to search his phone, which held 100 videos and more than 9,000 images — 90 percent of which were pornographic, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they found 37 videos and 60 images involving children.

Roach was being held Monday (Dec. 11) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Tuesday (Dec. 12) in Washington County Circuit Court.

Roach faces 100 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class C felony.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.