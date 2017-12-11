× Local Business Pays Off Student Lunch Debt

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s the season of giving and that’s exactly what one local business is doing.

The Landers car dealership presented a $2,000 check to Reagan Elementary School in Rogers to help pay off overdue lunch balances.

Principal of Reagan Elementary, Laura Quillen, said more than 30 kids owe lunch money. She said some parents are worried about paying their child’s lunch bill and that it’s especially hard during the holiday season.

“We’ll set up a payment plan and work to get the lunch balance paid off,” Quillen said. “Then we got a call from Steve Landers saying they were wanting to donate some money and help some of our families in need.”

This allows students to start the new year with a clean slate and ensures kids won’t go hungry.

Landers presented a check to Harp Elementary School in Springdale and plan to do the same for Mary May Elementary in Bentonville.