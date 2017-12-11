Local City Manager Resigns Amid “Job Performance” Speculation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- Things are shaking up tonight, as another city official has resigned.

Clayton Lucas II, city manager, resigned Monday (Dec. 11). He resigned after the Board of City Commissioners went into an executive session and accepted his resignation. He will continued to be paid -- including benefits -- until Friday (Dec. 15), of regular pay, until Dec. 26 for accrued for paid time off, and until Jan. 10 " a lump sum in an amount equal to his salary from Dec. 27th until May 15th, including the cost of... insurance," the board stated during the meeting.

His job has been in limbo the past few weeks, according to reports, as those on the board have been discussing his "job performance" and whether he should be fired or put on paid leave. No decision was met as of November but as of 6 p.m. tonight, those on the board decided to go through with ousting him-- with pay.

The decision is effective as of 8 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 12).

Reports speculate that he's currently being investigated by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

OSBI wouldn't comment on the matter but said they're investigating a Sallisaw employee. They refused to comment on the matter or name the person being investigated until charges have been filed, but reports indicate Lucas.

During Fall 2017, attorney filed an injunction against Sallisaw mayor James Hudgens. The injunction was about the recent activity surrounding the termination of Lucas.

Lucas' attorney said in a statement during November that, "Clayton sincerely desires to be a part of Sallisaw's future success," but pending an investigation, that will be determined.