× New York Investor Completes $28.3M Commercial Real Estate Deal In Bentonville

A seven-building, 15.42-acre office complex in Bentonville changed hands Thursday (Dec. 8) for $28.3 million, according to Arkansas Talk Business & Politics.

Sachs Investing Co. of New York purchased the properties just off Walton Boulevard at Rainbow Curve. The physical locations are on Southeast Macy Road, Southeast C Street and Southeast 34th Street.

The seven buildings are fully leased to a roster of Fortune 500 tenants. They range in size from 9,281 square feet to 45,485 square feet, and total 138,000 square feet.

The property transaction also included two undeveloped tracts totaling 2.5 acres. It was all owned by one group through four different LLCs, all registered to J.T. Compton of Morrilton.

Danville-chartered Chambers Bank provided financing with a 10-year loan of $19 million.

Commercial real estate services firm Sage Partners of Rogers brokered the deal for Sachs, which has other commercial real estate holdings in Benton County. Sage was represented by Marshall Saviers and Matt Imhoff.

“We feel fortunate to be able to help the Sachs group further invest in the Northwest Arkansas market,” said Saviers, who is president and principal of the company. “These buildings are quality assets that are well positioned in Bentonville.”

Sage Partners will be the leasing agent for the office buildings moving forward.