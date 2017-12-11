× Prosecutor: Home Invader Pleads Guilty To Slaying Man With Axe Handle

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — An inmate has pleaded guilty to slaying a man with an axe handle, according to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.

Randall Jordan, 36, of Van Buren pleaded guilty to first-degree murder shortly before 2 p.m. Monday (Dec. 11). A jury trial for Jordan was set to begin tomorrow (Dec. 11), according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Jordan was sentenced to life in prison.

Police said Jordan invaded a home June 10, 2016, and bludgeoned Larry Jones, 59, in the head with an axe handle while Jones slept. A family member held Jordan at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

Jones was taken to a hospital where he died not long after. Investigators said the two knew each other and Jordan had previously stayed at the home.