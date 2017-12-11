× Ragnow Earns All-American Honors

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas senior center Frank Ragnow was named to the Associated Press third-team All-American and the Football Writers of America Association (FWAA) second-team.

The senior center’s Arkansas career ended prematurely after he injured his ankle during the Auburn game. Ragnow has started the last 33 games and has not given up a sack over 2,603 career snaps at center and right guard. Since becoming a permanent starter as a sophomore in 2015, Ragnow has only missed 43 offensive snaps.

Ragnow also accepted his invitation to the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Monday. It’s uncertain though if he will be able to play due to injury.