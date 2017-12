Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this timelapse. The water is soaks into the ground in what seems like a blink of an eye. The ground is desperate for any moisture. If it gets any, it takes it immediately. This is why NOAA satellites are barely sensing any evaporation over Arkansas and Oklahoma... There's just no water to evaporate!

This is an image from December 10th on how little evaporation NOAA satellites are detecting over our area.

Matt