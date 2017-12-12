× Alabama Senate Election: Doug Jones Scores Stunning Win Over Moore

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA (CNN) – Doug Jones became the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday (December 12), CNN projects, beating Republican Roy Moore amid a firestorm over the allegations of sexually abusing teens facing the GOP candidate.

The results are nothing short of an embarrassment for President Donald Trump and a disaster for Republicans in Washington as the reliably red state of Alabama elected its first Democratic senator since the early 1990s.

“I think I have been waiting all my life and now I don’t know what the hell to say,” Jones said Tuesday night.

“I am truly overwhelmed,” he added. “We have shown, not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”

The Republican Party’s narrow Senate majority is now trimmed to 51-49; and the two wings — the establishment led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an insurgency led by former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon — are now in open civil war headed into an already fraught midterm election year.