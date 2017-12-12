Christmas Where You Live: The Party Place Gift Card Giveaway At The Stewart Family Christmas Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our first giveaway, we made a stop at The Stewart Family Christmas Lights to view the spectacular lights, ride some camels, and find a deserving family to share this gift card with.

The Houssa family sang Jingle Bells with us and the kiddos shared their special request to Santa.

We wanted to make sure mom was able to get everything on the kids' list for Christmas, so we surprised them with a $250 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and The Party Place.

Congratulations to the Houssa family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas with your and enjoy the visit with family!

Segment Sponsored By: The Party Place