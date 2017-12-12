× Cranberry Sauce Needed For Families In Need

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Those at Antioch are at it again: bringing smiles to families in need during the holidays. In fact, they’re goal is to make and deliver 1,200 Christmas meals to local families this year.

Friends at Antioch are teaming with Cargill, Inc. (Honeysuckle Farms), the River Valley Regional Food Bank and the Circle of Generosity Foundation to prepare and give Christmas meal packages to families in need.

To complete the meal packages, those with Antioch are asking for donations of canned cranberry sauces. It doesn’t matter which brand.

They ask that the donations be dropped off at Jiffy Print, 401 N. Greenwood Road.