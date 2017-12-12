× Former Fort Smith Officer Announces Candidacy For At-Large City Director

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A former Fort Smith police officer announced his candidacy Tuesday (Dec. 12) for position 7 at-large city director of Fort Smith.

Jarrard Copeland will run for the position currently held by Don Hutchings, who recently announced that he will run for mayor.

Copeland retired from the Fort Smith Police Department in May 2017 after serving 25 years as an officer.

“I believe the citizens of Fort Smith deserve strong leadership, leaders who are willing to listen to their concerns, their ideas, their pleas for a better life and leaders who put the needs and concerns of the citizens at the top of their list of priorities,” Copeland said. “Leaders who set a good example and serve as a role models for our youth.”

