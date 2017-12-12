× Former Razorback Drew Smyly Signs With Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFSM)–After missing the 2017 season with Tommy John surgery, Drew Smyly is headed to the North Side of Chicago. Smyly signed a two year deal with the Cubs, worth $10 million. The lefty has the chance to earn up to $7 million extra based on performance, according to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal.

Smyly was drafted by the Tigers in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft and pitched for Detroit from 2012-14 before spending two years in Tampa Bay. The southpaw overlapped with then Rays manager and current Cubs skipper Joe Maddon for one season.

Smyly pitched in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, winning a gold medal with Team USA before going on the disabled list to start the season. The Tommy John rehab will likely cost Smyly his 2018 season as well.

31-27 record with a career ERA of 3.74. Smyly has struck out 552 batters in 570.1 innings.

Smyly pitched for Little Rock Central High School and starred at Baum Stadium from 2009-10.