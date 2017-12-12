One Injured In Vehicle Versus Train Accident In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of a vehicle versus train accident in Fort Smith Tuesday morning (Dec. 12).

According to Cpl. Anthony Rice with Fort Smith Police, the accident happened at Zero Street and 24th Street near Walmart.

Officers on scene said the female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, but is expected to be okay. No one else was inside the vehicle, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to officers, the woman was driving eastbound on Zero. Police believe the woman either tried to beat the train, or the sun was in her eyes and she didn’t see it coming.

