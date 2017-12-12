× Fort Smith Police Search For Man With Information In Burglary Investigation

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a man that could have information in an ongoing burglary investigation.

The department began an investigation on Nov. 20 after multiple reports of commercial burglaries in southwest Fort Smith. A van was recovered and a first arrest was made on Dec. 4. The arrest provided further information leading to other arrests.

Police are now asking for help locating Bruce Button, Jr., 20. Button has an unrelated outstanding warrant and is believed to have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you have any information about these incidents or know the whereabouts of Button, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 78-CRIME.