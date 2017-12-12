Local Police: False Lead After Man Forgets To Take Tag Off Vehicle He Sold

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Police are searching for two “people of interest” in connection with a theft at Walmart, police said.

The theft reportedly happened about 2 p.m. Nov. 8, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The two left in a vehicle and surveillance captured the vehicle tag. Police traced the tag to a Rogers man who told them he recently had sold the vehicle on Craigslist, but forgot to take the tag off the vehicle, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenwood or Rogers Police Departments.

Greenwood and Rogers police are investigating the matter. The Greenwood Police Department is the lead agency in this case.