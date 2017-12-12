One Killed, One Injured In Crawford County House Fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire on Mote Road in Crawford County Tuesday morning (Dec. 12).

According to firefighters, at least one person was killed in the fire and another was pulled from the blaze and taken to an area hospital.

Crews believe the two were the only ones inside the home at the time of the fire.

Their identities have not been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

