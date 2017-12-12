× Police: Fayetteville Man Drove Off With Officer Inside His Car

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man faces fleeing and battery charges after driving away from police with an officer inside his car.

Troy Brandon, 53, was arrested Monday (Dec. 11) and also faces misdemeanor charges of communicating a false alarm, obstructing governmental operations and loitering.

Fayetteville police were patrolling about 2:55 a.m. Monday near North West End Avenue, where they noticed a woman abruptly leave a parked car as they approached an apartment complex, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Officers approached the driver, later identified as Brandon, but he gave a fake name and birthday, according to the report.

While speaking to the manager of the apartment complex, the officers noticed that Brandon was dialing 911. Moments later, dispatch reported an armed person was nearby on Wedington Drive.

Officers then asked Brandon to turn off his car, but he started and stopped the engine several times. As an officer tried to reach in and get Brandon’s keys, Brandon accelerated.

The officer dove inside the vehicle and used his forearm to pin Brandon to the seat, according to the report.

Brandon managed to drive around the building with the officer inside the car before the officer used a free hand to put the car in park. Another officer helped restrain Brandon after catching up to the car.

The officer inside the car suffered minor injuries to his left leg from diving into the car, according to the report.

Brandon was being held Tuesday (Dec. 12) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $52,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 10 in Washington County Circuit Court.