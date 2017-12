× State Police: Local Man Died In Rollover Incident

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — An Alma man was ejected during a rollover incident, Monday (Dec. 11), according to Arkansas State Police.

Donny Cole, 54, was driving a Lexus south along Highway 71 about 5 a.m. Monday, according to ASP.

Cole drove off the road. The car rolled and he was ejected, police stated.