× Texas Man Indicted For Drug Trafficking After Springdale Arrest

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Texas man arrested in Springdale with 10 pounds of cocaine has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Eloy Balderrama-Chavez of El Paso, Texas, pleaded not guilty Monday (Dec. 11) in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Balderrama-Chavez, 29, was arrested Dec. 1 following a two-month investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Springdale Police Department, according to federal court documents.

Investigators worked to try and secure a shipment of cocaine from Mexico to Northwest Arkansas, where they planned to intercept the drugs.

DEA agents learned of a potential delivery on Friday after Balderrama-Chavez contacted a confidential police source.

The agents and Springdale detectives met Balderrama-Chavez in Springdale, where he confirmed he had the cocaine.

Police then led Balderrama-Chavez to another pre-determined location in Springdale and arrested him.

DEA agents found five kilogram-sized bundles of cocaine hidden inside a speaker box in the backseat of Balderrama-Chavez’s car, according to court documents.

Balderrama-Chavez was being held without bond Tuesday (Dec. 12) at the Benton County Jail.

His jury trial is set for Feb. 5 is U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks’ courtroom.