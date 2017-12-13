× Arkansas Man Sentenced To Life In Ax Handle Attack

VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 beating death of a man who allowed him to move in to his home.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 36-year-old Randall Jordan was sentenced in Crawford County Circuit Court on Monday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Larry Jones.

Jordan was initially scheduled to go on trial Tuesday on a capital murder charge.

Jordan was accused of beating Jones to death with an ax handle on June 10, 2016. Police say Jones had allowed Jordan to stay in the house but eventually kicked him out. Investigators say Jordan still had a key to the Van Buren home and used it to enter the house that day.