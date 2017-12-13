× Burglars Ransack Home; Take Christmas Presents, Guns, Twinkies

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home robbery on Mt. Zion Road, according to Cpt. Philip Pevehouse.

The homeowner’s son returned home Tuesday (Dec. 12) to find everything from the house missing, including guns, underwear and Twinkies, Pevehouse said.

Christmas presents were also stolen from under the tree, according to Pevehouse.

Pevehouse said that deputies are now following up on tips and leads.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.