× Car Runs Over Boy’s Foot In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An elementary student is injured after a car ran over his foot.

The incident happened about 3:15 at Spradling Elementary School, 4949 Spradling Ave.

Paramedics treated the boy, whose name and age haven’t been released, at the scene, and after, he went home with his parents, police said.