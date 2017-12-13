Christmas Where You Live: Armstrong Bank Gift Card Giveaway At Creekmore Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our second giveaway, we made a stop at Creekmore Park to check out the new train and find our next lucky winner of a $250 gift card!

The Marts family told me about their favorite new lights which happened to be the chickens and their son gave us an adorable demonstration of what they sound like!

After a good talk about the fun train ride, we surprised them with a $250 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and Armstrong Bank.

Congratulations to the Marts family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Segment Sponsored By: Armstrong Bank