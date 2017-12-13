I-49 Northbound Lanes Diverted After Semi Versus Car Accident In Springdale, Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Crews are on the scene of a semi versus vehicle accident on I-49 in Springdale Wednesday morning (Dec. 13).

According to dispatchers, the accident happened near the northbound weigh station. Northbound lanes in the area are currently being diverted through the weigh station between the Sunset exit and the Elm Springs exit as crews work to clear the scene. Use caution if you drive through this area on your morning commute.

At this time, the extent of the drivers injuries is unknown.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.