SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is accused of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine along Interstate 40.

Marco Lopez was caught with 25 pounds of meth in his possession, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said.

Lopez was traveling east along I-40 and was stopped by a county deputy. During the stop, Lopez reportedly gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle.

Several bundles of meth were found in various places inside the car, Lane said.