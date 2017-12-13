Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Mrs. Kristine Chu – 3rd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Dana Stout -3rd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Driver Evades Police During High Speed Chase In Centerton
Mrs. Christine Daniel – 2nd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Natalie Dake – 1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Lori Knight – K – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Garner & Hendrickson – 1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Tammy Tavernaro – K – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Several Northwest Arkansas Cities Among Safest In State
Board Approves Stadium Expansion At Bentonville West High School
Local Police Warn Possible Package Thieves Of New Tactic
Young Boy Who Wandered Away From A Children’s Shelter Is Found
Walton Foundation Grant Providing More Than 2,000 Trees In Benton County
Give Where You Live Food Drive: Learn How to Help!