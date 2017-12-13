× Prosecutor: Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Justified In River Valley

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Prosecutors have reviewed all evidence in an officer-involved shooting, and have determined the shooting was justified.

Nyung Kyee, 56, was shot and killed Nov. 4 by Clarksville officer Darrell “Lance” Clubb. Clubb shot Kyee twice in his chest.

Kyee’s 15-year-old son saw his father get shot. He was in the passenger seat of Kyee’s vehicle at the time.

Kyee had reportedly waved a knife at a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop on Cline Road, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police stated Kyee swerved in and out of traffic, passed other vehicles by driving in a turn lane and failed to stop for Clubb. Surveillance video shows Kyee waving a large kitchen knife at Clubb before rushing toward him with it.

Surevillance from three body cameras of officers Clubb, Corey Wayne Ostendorf and Trenton Michael Wood, crimes scene photos and more than 10 interviews and reports were among some of the evidence reviewed.

Relatives of Kyee told investigators that Kyee suffered a stroke several years ago, and since, “his brain does not work normally,” the documents state.