× Suspected Gang Member Wanted, Stole Truck During Traffic Stop, Police Say

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Police in two states are searching for a suspected gang member who allegedly stole a truck during a traffic stop and fled the scene.

Christopher Lee Robinson, 38, of Alma is wanted by Oklahoma and Arkansas authorities including Arkansas Board of Parole.

A Panama officer stopped a woman sometime after noon Wednesday (Dec. 13). The woman was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of governmental operations, and two men in her truck were also arrested. Both of the men had outstanding warrants, police said.

During the stop, Robinson jumped in the woman’s truck and fled the scene. Not long after, officers found the truck abandoned at Spiro Lake, LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan said.

It’s thought that Robinson may be in or headed to Arkansas, Morgan said.

Robinson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and has tattoos on his chest, left calf, left leg, right arm, right hand and upper arm.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Robinson has been convicted of felony drug charges and is facing a felony charge of failing to pay child support in addition to other charges that will be determined once he’s arrested.