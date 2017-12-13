× Two Candidates Tie In Siloam Springs Primary Election

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Benton County election commission will flip a coin or draw out of a hat to decide which candidate will be on the general election ballot for an at-large position on board of directors in Siloam Springs, according to election coordinator Kim Dennison.

Jerry Cavness and Karl Mounger tied with 84 votes each in the primary election for position 5, Dennison said.

Reid Carroll will be on the ballot for the Jan. 9 general election since he received the most votes with 86, Dennison said.

Dennison said that the election commission will flip a coin or draw names for the second candidate to be on the ballot for the general election.

This is what the county attorney advised the election commission to do, Dennison said.

Early voting on the general election will begin Jan. 2.