We are starting this morning colder than yesterday morning with most of us well below freezing. Southwest winds return today and that means we will be much warmer this afternoon. The fire danger will be elevated again today.

Highs today across Northwest Arkansas will be more than 10° warmer than normal.

The Fort Smith area and the River Valley will also be about 10° or more warmer than normal today.