Amber Alert Issued For Two Young Kids Following Shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFSM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children.

The children went missing following a shooting that stemmed from a family dispute, reports 5NEWS CBS affiliate News9 out of Oklahoma City.

Jace Jordan, 9, and Andi Jordan, who is 20-months-old, are missing.

Jason Jordan, 40, whose relation to the children is unknown at this time, is suspected to have taken the children, according to police. Jason was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, as well as blue jeans.

Police found Jason Jordan’s SUV at a home on North Winston Avenue in Tulsa, but the children weren’t inside.

Jason Jordan has a past criminal history and is the suspect in the shooting as well, police stated.