Arkansas Duo Captures SEC Cornhole Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--While Georgia and Auburn battled on the gridiron for an SEC title, another tournament was happening just steps away. The Southern College Cornhole Championship, also known as the SEC Cornhole Championships.

For Razorback duo Fisher Bissett and Zach Garrett, the opportunity was a welcome surprise.

"I'd recently got a cornhole set from my grandparents actually for my high school graduation," Bissett, a sophomore at Arkansas said. "It wasn't like the biggest deal until we saw the tournament on Facebook and entered it. And once we actually won the Arkansas region tournament we started playing pretty much every night."

Bissett and Garrett grew up together in Dallas, and played cornhole for fun at tailgates before entering--and winning--the Arkansas qualifier at JJ's Beer Garden & Brewery. Then the real preparation started.

"We started doing some research online and on the computer and figured out kind of how to throw it where it spirals and is flat, cause when it lands flat on the board it has a better slide," Bissett explained.

The pair was flown out to Atlanta and given a nice package that included tickets to the SEC Championship game.

"When we showed up at the hotel in Atlanta they had these [official cornhole shirts] ready for us, and they're honestly pretty sweet," said Garrett.

One team from each SEC school competed. The seedings were based on football record, placing the Arkansas duo 13th.

After a 21-11 win over LSU, the Razorbacks rolled through Mississippi State and Kentucky to reach the finals against Georgia. Then Garrett made a name for himself by shushing the crowd after draining a shot.

"They were heckling me a little bit. They saw my name on my jersey and so they were yelling my name, just screaming at me," Garrett recalled. "And so it got pretty loud before the throw and I threw it and figured it was gonna go in and it was kind of just spur of the moment, just turn to the crowd. Had to do it to them."

The title wasn't just for pride, as the pair got a nice check.

"A $4,000 scholarship, so we got $4,000 and we're probably gonna split it. That'd be the smartest move for us," Garrett said.

Because the pair is just sophomores, the cornhole circuit may want to watch out for Arkansas over fthe next few years.