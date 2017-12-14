Catholic Church Demolished After Serving Community For More Than 70 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- A Tontitown church that has been a part of the community for more than 70 years was demolished Thursday (Dec. 14).

The old St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Highway 412 will soon be gone. Business administrator Paul Scouten said they planned on demolishing the building when the new church was built around 20 years ago, but for sentimental reasons they instead looked at ways to maintain it.

"However, over the years it has fallen into disrepair and the interior in particular had some significant structural damage that was determined to be beyond repair at this point," he said.

Scouten said the congregation plans on building a memorial to the church in its place.

"We're wanting to keep the tower up and build a prayer garden area around it where people can kind of sit and pray with respect to the old church," he said.

A prayer service was held after Sunday mass to say goodbye to the old church that was dedicated in 1948.

Bernadette Pianalto Collins came to watch the church she was baptized in be destroyed. She said while it's a sad day, she will always cherish her memories of being inside the holy walls.

"My grandfather, Joe Pianalto helped build the church along with so many other people in the community. They started in 1938 and finished and had mass their holy week of 1942," she said.

The prayer garden will have the cross off of the old church steeple, and will also provide more space for the annual Tontitown Grape Festival.